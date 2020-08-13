STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala proposes to have 350 testing centres by August-end

The plan is to rope in more private hospitals and laboratories. At present, only 20% of Covid tests are conducted by private sector

Coronavirus, Kerala

Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Covid-19 spread continuing unabated in the state, the government has decided to further ramp up testing. But roping in the private sector will be crucial for achieving this, the authorities believe. To help ramp up the numbers — currently a mere 20 per cent of the Covid tests are conducted by the private sector — the plan is to increase the number of private hospitals/laboratories conducting Covid tests to 350 by August-end.

“Testing numbers have gone up significantly in the state. When we look at the weekly trend of testing, in the third week of July, a total of 1, 12,829 tests had been conducted. These were further increased to 1,67,798 in the first week of August. But the transmission pattern calls for a further increase in testing,” said a health official. Getting the private sector on board is crucial to the plan,  the official said.  But with five districts recording a testing positivity rate of five per cent and above, it is being pointed out that testing lags behind.

According to the health department’s Covid-19 Testing Report, currently 80 per cent of the tests are being conducted by the government sector. Moreover, it says at the current rate of testing, roughly `1.7 crore is being spent on testing kits by the government daily. The state currently has 63 testing centres — 27 in the government and 36 in the private sectors — reporting to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The ICMR data shows there are 29 centres conducting RTPCR tests (19 in the government sector and nine in the private sector), 21 TrueNat centres (six public and 15 private) and 14 CBNAAT centres (two public and 12 private). Besides, there are approved centres for conducting rapid antigen tests. 

“Take the case of the private sector. There are around 100 centres that conduct rapid antigen tests. Also, there are 36 centres that carry out RTPCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT tests. But compared to the government sector the rate of testing is pretty low which makes a strong case for a new strategy,” the officer added. The report mulls a walk-in facility at registered laboratories and hospitals as part of the strategy to ramp up testing. Increasing the number of rapid antigen test centres from 99 to 300 and green light for 50 more TrueNat/Xpert labs in the private sector by August-end are also being looked into.

