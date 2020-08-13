STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode plane crash: One crew member still in hospital, three recuperating

An officer of the Air India Express said Akshay Pal Singh had a surgery on a leg following the accident, which killed 18 persons.

Published: 13th August 2020 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night killing up to 19 people.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night killing up to 19 people. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While both the pilots of the Air India Express flight died in the accident at the Kozhikode airport last Friday, not many know what happened to the four other crew members of the ill-fated aircraft.

It’s now been revealed that one cabin crew member is recovering from a minor surgery in the hospital, while another was discharged on Monday.

The other two had a lucky escape and are recuperating at their base station in Kozhikode.

An officer of the Air India Express said Akshay Pal Singh had a surgery on a leg following the accident, which killed 18 persons.

A native of Kapurthala in Punjab, the 25-year-old Singh is admitted to the Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode.

“He’s well. But, obviously, yet to recover from the shock,” said the officer.

Shilpa D Katare, the only woman crew member, was admitted to the hospital with minor injuries.

Discharged on Monday, the 40-year-old Katare, a native of Nashik in Maharashtra, is recuperating at her base station in Kozhikode. 

Two other crew members -- Lalit Kumar, 27, a native of Mandi, Karsog, Himachal Pradesh and Abhik Biswas, 24, a native of Hoogly, West Bengal -- escaped unhurt.

They are also at their base station in Kozhikode, the official said.Pilot Deepak Vasant Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar died in the mishap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kozhikode plane crash Air India Express Kerala Plane Crash
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp