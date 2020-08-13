Kozhikode plane crash: One crew member still in hospital, three recuperating

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While both the pilots of the Air India Express flight died in the accident at the Kozhikode airport last Friday, not many know what happened to the four other crew members of the ill-fated aircraft.

It’s now been revealed that one cabin crew member is recovering from a minor surgery in the hospital, while another was discharged on Monday.

The other two had a lucky escape and are recuperating at their base station in Kozhikode.

An officer of the Air India Express said Akshay Pal Singh had a surgery on a leg following the accident, which killed 18 persons.

A native of Kapurthala in Punjab, the 25-year-old Singh is admitted to the Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode.

“He’s well. But, obviously, yet to recover from the shock,” said the officer.

Shilpa D Katare, the only woman crew member, was admitted to the hospital with minor injuries.

Discharged on Monday, the 40-year-old Katare, a native of Nashik in Maharashtra, is recuperating at her base station in Kozhikode.

Two other crew members -- Lalit Kumar, 27, a native of Mandi, Karsog, Himachal Pradesh and Abhik Biswas, 24, a native of Hoogly, West Bengal -- escaped unhurt.

They are also at their base station in Kozhikode, the official said.Pilot Deepak Vasant Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar died in the mishap.