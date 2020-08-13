Measures taken to speed up IOAGPL project: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has asked IOC-Adani Gas Private Ltd (IOAGPL) implementing the city gas project to speed up the work with a new team as the deadline is just two months away. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that a meeting was held to review the progress of the project and it found that a lot more work needs to be done by IOAGPL. He remained upbeat on the project being executed in a time-bound manner.

On the issue of road cutting for laying pipelines, the government will ensure a seemly process to cut the road and then restore it after laying the pipeline as per the agreement. Around 15,000 connections will be given after laying the pipeline along the road, he said. Started on October 14, 2015, the target was around 40,000 piped gas connections in five years.

The project will reduce the cost of cooking gas by a third and will be made available to all domestic consumers at their doorstep. The project aims to distribute piped natural gas (PNG) to households, commercial and industrial consumers as well as compressed natural gas (CNG) for automobiles.