STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Balabhaskar’s death: CBI team visits mishap spot

A person was sitting in the front passenger seat, but he could not spot who it was, Sobi reportedly told the CBI sleuths who had recorded his statement.

Published: 14th August 2020 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Balabhaskar

Balabhaskar (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI probing the suspicious death of violinist Balabhaskar and his daughter in a road accident visited the accident spot near Pallippuram and a petrol station nearby and collected evidence.The sleuths dropped by the fuel station located two kilometres from the accident site after Kalabhavan Sobi, a sound recordist who claimed to be a witness to the happenings before and after the crash, testified that he had seen a blue Innova car being attacked by a group of men sometime before the accident occurred.

Sobi had given this statement to the CBI sleuths after which they decided to bring him to the location to collect evidence. Sobi, sources said, told the investigators that a group of people who came in a white car had broken the rear glass of the blue Innova car, which was similar to the vehicle used by the late violinist. A person was sitting in the front passenger seat, but he could not spot who it was, Sobi reportedly told the CBI sleuths who had recorded his statement.

He had also said the attack happened near the petrol station around midnight when he had pulled over the car to take a nap. The group of men who arrived in a white Scorpio car broke the rear glass of the Innova car using a jack handle. Soon, a second vehicle also reached the area from which another group alighted and broke the windshield of the blue car. After this, all three cars sped towards Thiruvananthapuram side.

Sobi’s claim came as a surprise as he did not reveal this incident to the Crime Branch, which had probed the case earlier. Sources close to Sobi said though he wanted to reveal every bit of information he had, the Crime Branch sleuths did not take him seriously and were not ready to record his full statement. The CBI officers spoke with the petrol station employees to corroborate Sobi’s claims. They replied that they did not notice any traces of shattered glass in the vicinity of their station that night.

The team also visited Mangalapuram police station where Balabhaskar’s car has been lying and collected evidence. Balabhaskar and his daughter Tejaswini Bala were killed in a road accident near Pallippuram on September 25, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balabhaskar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp