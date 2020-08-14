STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Kerala CM, ministers who visited Kozhikode plane crash site go into self-quarantine

The decision was taken after top officials including the Malappuram district collector and the SP who led the rescue operations at Karipur following the air crash tested positive for COVID-19

Published: 14th August 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and all the ministers who visited the Karipur air crash site along with him will go into self-quarantine.

The decision was taken after a slew of top officials including the Malappuram district collector and the SP who led the rescue operations at Karipur following the air crash tested positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Top officials involved in rescue work after Kozhikode air crash test positive for COVID-19

In addition to the Chief Minister, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, ministers KK Shailaja, EP Jayarajan, Ramachandran Kadannappally, KT Jaleel, AK Saseendran, AC Moideen and VS Sunil Kumar, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and State Police Chief Loknath Behera had visited Karipur. All the ministers will go into quarantine.  

The Chief Minister will not attend the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday. Instead state Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will hoist the national flag.

Similar changes would be made in other districts too, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kozhikode plane crash Covid-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp