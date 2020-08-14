COVID-19: Kerala CM, ministers who visited Kozhikode plane crash site go into self-quarantine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and all the ministers who visited the Karipur air crash site along with him will go into self-quarantine.

The decision was taken after a slew of top officials including the Malappuram district collector and the SP who led the rescue operations at Karipur following the air crash tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition to the Chief Minister, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, ministers KK Shailaja, EP Jayarajan, Ramachandran Kadannappally, KT Jaleel, AK Saseendran, AC Moideen and VS Sunil Kumar, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and State Police Chief Loknath Behera had visited Karipur. All the ministers will go into quarantine.

The Chief Minister will not attend the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday. Instead state Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will hoist the national flag.

Similar changes would be made in other districts too, informed the Chief Minister's Office.