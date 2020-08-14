STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Directive on sample collection draws flak

Organisations like the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association said that the decision will ease the workload on doctors.

covid-19 samples

A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s directive that lab technicians and nurses can also collect swab samples from a Covid-suspect person has not gone down well with a section of health workers.

At present, swab collection in the government sector is being carried out by doctors. According to Kerala Government Nurses Association, the duty of swab collection rests with doctors. They alleged that due to some vested interests the nurses are being burdened with additional workload and this can’t be justified. Airing similar views, laboratory technicians have come out against the directive.

The other day, principal secretary Rajan Khobragade through a directive stated that a laboratory technician/nurse trained for the purpose of swab collection under a doctor should do the job. Organisations like the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association said that the decision will ease the workload on doctors.

