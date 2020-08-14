Gold smuggling: Customs to interrogate four arrested by NIA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs, probing the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel will interrogate four persons who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).It will approach the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) to record their statements before recording their arrest.

Last month, NIA had arrested Muvattupuzha natives Mohammad Ali Ibrahim and Mohammad Ali, Perinthalmanna native Sharafudheen and Mannarkad native Shafeeq for associating with K T Rameez and Jalal who are the alleged key members of the gold smuggling racket.

Mohammad Ali Ibrahim and Mohammad Ali worked for Jalal to transport gold while Sharafudheen and Shafeeq worked for Rameez to transport smuggled gold from Thiruvananthapuram, a Customs officer said.

“As the accused are linked to the smuggling network that brought gold via the diplomatic channel, these persons will also be arraigned as accused. Their statements have to be recorded first. They basically played the role of transporters for other key accused,” a Customs source said.

Customs will also issue a notice to Shamshudheen, a jewellery shop owner in Kozhikode, to interrogate him again.He was grilled by the agency after it was revealed that he was one of the buyers of the smuggled gold.