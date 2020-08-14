Kerala turning into surveillance state: Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has blamed the state police for collecting personal details of Covid-19 patients which is against the Indian Telegraph Act. He said what is happening now in the state is against the breach of privacy of an individual.

Chennithala has said that Kerala has become a surveillance state where the intention of the chief minister is to make it a police state.He has demanded chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to reveal what the state government had benefited from the Sprinklr data transaction deal. Speaking to reporters at Cantonment House, Chennithala maintained that Covid-19 patients are not criminals and the chief minister should read Section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 properly.

As per Section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, unlawful interception of phones and computers is punishable under Sections 25 & 26 that provide for imprisonment up to three years, with or without a fine. It should be recalled how the state government had informed the High Court a few months ago that without the US data transaction company, Sprinklr Inc Covid-19 could not be combated.

Chennithala also informed that when the Assembly is convened on August 24, the Opposition will move a no-confidence motion against the LDF Government and also a resolution against the Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.