NSS calls for postponement of local body polls due to Covid-19

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the state is gearing up for local body elections in October, G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary, NSS, on Thursday wrote to the State Election Commission(SEC) demanding that the election should not be held at least during this year in the wake of the threat posed by Covid spread.

Conducting an electoral exercise amid a pandemic could prove a disaster, he said, while terming the steps initiated for conducting the local body polls after ignoring the looming threat highly deplorable.

“The impending polls are scheduled to take place hardly six months before the state is due for assembly polls in May 2021. Political parties, despite the slew of restrictions imposed as part of Covid- 19 protocol, are gearing up for the upcoming civic election since it precedes the assembly polls. They are determined to have the election results in their favour to shore up their prospects in the assembly polls. Once the election process is set in motion, the Covid-19 protocol will be defied with impunity. The state is heading towards a disaster if elections are held amid the spread of virus,” he pointed out.