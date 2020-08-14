STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain and flood: Revenue department begins damage assessment

The compensation for property and agricultural damage is paid using the CMDRF and Centre’s aid.

Fire Force and NDRF teams are conducting a search operation at Pettimudi near Rajamala in Munnar. (Photo | EPS)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revenue department has started assessment of damage that occurred in the recent rains and floods. The compensation will be on the lines of the relief scheme for 2019 floods. The Revenue Minister’s Office said separate orders on relief disbursal will be issued after getting reports on damage from departments like the Land Revenue Commissionerate, agriculture and PWD.

The relief distribution for property damage is under five categories. Houses that suffered up to 15% damage will be eligible for a maximum aid of Rs  10,000. Other categories of damage will be compensated in different slabs, the maximum being Rs  2.5 lakh for 75% damage.  

Houses that suffered over 75% damage will get Rs  4 lakh as aid, while Rs  10 lakh will be given to families who lost their house and land. Immediate aid of Rs  10,000 will be given to families who had to leave their houses.  For Pettimudi, the government has announced a special package including free house and educational assistance for children. The kin of the dead will be given Rs  5 lakh though it is Rs  4 lakh for kin of victims in other places.

The rain destroyed 46,000 hectares of crops causing losses worth Rs  1,500 crore.  The PWD is collecting data on damage to its roads. “The consolidated report will be ready by next week,” said PWD chief engineer (roads).

The compensation for property and agricultural damage is paid using the CMDRF and Centre’s aid. Of the Rs  4 lakh given to fully damaged houses, Rs  95,000 will be borne by Centre. However, the Central aid for agricultural losses is quite low. The Centre will only bear Rs  5 of the Rs  100 given as aid for the loss of a single plantain.

landslide Heavy rains Revenue department
