Role of police confined to enforcement of restrictions: Govt

The circular also added that notice has to be served in advance to the public before enforcing containment zone restrictions in a particular locality.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid a controversy over an alleged move to give sweeping powers to the police in Covid control, the state government has clarified that the police will be responsible only for enforcing the restrictions imposed in containment and micro containment zones.

According to a recent circular issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management) A Jayathilak, the District Disaster Management Authorities will be responsible for collecting field-level Covid-19-related data and sharing it with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

“KSDMA is responsible for identification or delineation of containment zones and micro containment zones in consultation with the police department,” the Revenue Secretary’s circular stated.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta had issued a note directing that District Police Chiefs must provide leadership to enforce strict home quarantine, contact tracing and enforcing social distancing norms. This was done on the basis of directions from the Chief Minster.

The Opposition had cried foul over conferring sweeping powers to police in managing Covid-19 and had accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of allowing ‘police raj’ in the state.

