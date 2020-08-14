Withdraw order to collect call records of COVID-19 patients: Chennithala writes to Kerala CM
Chennithala also aired doubts that the government would misuse the order to leak the telephone calls of its criticisers.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has asked chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to withdraw the order allowing police to collect the call details of COVID-19 patients from telecom operators.
In his letter to the CM, Chennithala said that the police were collecting the call records without the consent of the patients. The government order is against the Right to Life enshrined in the Constitution, he said. The government can infinge into the right of privacy of an individual only in extreme situations like a threat to national security or as part of criminal investigation.
