Ace photographer Punalur Rajan dies due to cardiac ailments in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Ace photographer Punalur Rajan, whose brilliant black and white images of distinguished Malayalam writers in rare moments in early 1980s, passed away due to cardiac ailments here in the wee hours of Saturday. He was 81.

Rajan's black and white photographs of literature legends Vaikom Mohammed Basheer, M T Vasudevan Nair, Uroob and others are an integral part of Malayalam literature. He captured the rare moments of these personalities for eternity.

He had very close relation with almost all writers and cultural leaders of Kozhikode in the 1980s including Thikkodiyan, K A Kodungallur, N P Mohammed and John Abraham. Rajan was closely associated with communist party and had clicked rare stills of EMS and AKG.

Born and brought up in Kollam, Rajan came to Kozhikode in 1963 when he got job as 'artist photographer' at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. He retired in 1994 and settled at Thiruvannur here. The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon.