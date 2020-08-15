STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After grilling Faisal in Dubai, NIA to question Sivasankar again

Sleuths had gathered information on Faisal’s contacts, journeys made by Sivasankar and Swapna to Dubai

Published: 15th August 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar, IT secretary, Kerala

M Sivasankar, former IT secretary, Kerala

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Worries are far from over for M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the chief minister, as the National Investigation Agency is preparing to quiz him for the third time in connection with the gold smuggling case. The agency had already questioned the senior IAS officer twice and recorded his statement during the initial phase of the investigation.

The NIA sleuths had questioned Faisal Fareed, a Dubai-based entrepreneur and a key suspect, in the UAE and the information gleaned from him has precipitated the move to buttonhole the influential officer for the third time, sources said.

The NIA sleuths during their visit had gathered information regarding the Faisal’s contacts  and the journeys made by Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh, a former executive secretary of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, to Dubai prior to the lockdown. The gathered information will now be corroborated by questioning Sivasankar.  “The travel details of the officer and Swapna and the identities of the people whom they had contacted during their Dubai sojourn have been collected. Those bits now need to be pieced together and for that Sivasankar will be questioned soon,” said a highly-placed source.

Sources added that the agency is also trailing the money flow from the UAE Red Crescent for the construction of houses under the Life Mission Project. It emerged that Swapna had received several crores of rupees in commission from a construction firm engaged in the Life Mission project. The probe agencies have doubts whether the IAS officer had any prior knowledge about the matter. The probe so far has revealed that Sivasankar had good relations with Swapna. It’s in this context that the agencies suspect that he might have been aware of Swapna’s financial dealings. These aspects will be perused while questioning Sivasankar.

“There is strong suspicion that the commission amount was paid to Swapna through hawala routes. Due to his proximity with Swapna, the agency will check whether Sivasankar had any knowledge about these financial deals,” the sources added.

