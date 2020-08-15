STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Customs foiled 42 gold smuggling bids after Unlock began in Kerala

The total gold seizure stands at 35.37kg, with the diplomatic baggage case alone amounting to 30.24kg.

Published: 15th August 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: While multiple agencies are investigating the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel, the Customs has thwarted 42 smuggling attempts in Kerala after lockdown restrictions were eased in May and overseas flights started arriving. In the process, 63kg of gold was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur airports which come under the Kochi-based Customs Commissionerate (Preventive).

Though flight services are minimal because of the Covid-19 spread, smuggling has continued unabated as the price of the yellow metal had been touching new highs daily till Wednesday when it fell sharply. While the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive ) revealed gold seizure data regarding airports under its watch, data from the Kochi airport — controlled by the Customs House, another Customs formation in Kerala —remains unavailable with the authorities claiming that such data is not meant for ordinary citizens.

“Though the quantity of gold seized is the highest at the Thiruvananthapuram airport due to the diplomatic baggage smuggling attempt, the Kozhikode airport has reported the most number of cases. Numbers over the past two years too put Kozhikode on top of the list of gold smuggling incidents, followed by Thiruvananthapuram. In these three airports, we have arrested around 93 persons for smuggling gold since flight services resumed in May after lockdown curbs were eased,” a Customs officer told TNIE.

From May, the Kozhikode airport has registered 28 gold smuggling cases in which 20.32kg of gold was seized. At Thiruvananthapuram airport, six cases were detected including the diplomatic baggage incident. The total gold seizure stands at 35.37kg, with the diplomatic baggage case alone amounting to 30.24kg. Meanwhile, 7.59kg of gold was seized in eight cases at the Kannur airport.

“The smuggling of gold via airports is expected to increase as the price is rising daily. Smugglers attempt to bring more gold in one attempt as it would fetch them a high profit. Customs formations are on high alert though Covid-19 has impacted surveillance and enforcement activities since May. We have enhanced intelligence gathering to thwart gold smuggling attempts,” the officer said. According to the Customs, the first gold smuggling case since the resumption of international flight services in Kerala was reported on May 21 at Kozhikode airport. In 2019-20, a total of 807 gold smuggling instances were detected and 540kg of gold was seized. The corresponding figures stood at 638 and 252kg in 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold smuggling Kerala unlock Customs
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp