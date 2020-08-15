Customs foiled 42 gold smuggling bids after Unlock began in Kerala

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While multiple agencies are investigating the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel, the Customs has thwarted 42 smuggling attempts in Kerala after lockdown restrictions were eased in May and overseas flights started arriving. In the process, 63kg of gold was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur airports which come under the Kochi-based Customs Commissionerate (Preventive).

Though flight services are minimal because of the Covid-19 spread, smuggling has continued unabated as the price of the yellow metal had been touching new highs daily till Wednesday when it fell sharply. While the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive ) revealed gold seizure data regarding airports under its watch, data from the Kochi airport — controlled by the Customs House, another Customs formation in Kerala —remains unavailable with the authorities claiming that such data is not meant for ordinary citizens.

“Though the quantity of gold seized is the highest at the Thiruvananthapuram airport due to the diplomatic baggage smuggling attempt, the Kozhikode airport has reported the most number of cases. Numbers over the past two years too put Kozhikode on top of the list of gold smuggling incidents, followed by Thiruvananthapuram. In these three airports, we have arrested around 93 persons for smuggling gold since flight services resumed in May after lockdown curbs were eased,” a Customs officer told TNIE.

From May, the Kozhikode airport has registered 28 gold smuggling cases in which 20.32kg of gold was seized. At Thiruvananthapuram airport, six cases were detected including the diplomatic baggage incident. The total gold seizure stands at 35.37kg, with the diplomatic baggage case alone amounting to 30.24kg. Meanwhile, 7.59kg of gold was seized in eight cases at the Kannur airport.

“The smuggling of gold via airports is expected to increase as the price is rising daily. Smugglers attempt to bring more gold in one attempt as it would fetch them a high profit. Customs formations are on high alert though Covid-19 has impacted surveillance and enforcement activities since May. We have enhanced intelligence gathering to thwart gold smuggling attempts,” the officer said. According to the Customs, the first gold smuggling case since the resumption of international flight services in Kerala was reported on May 21 at Kozhikode airport. In 2019-20, a total of 807 gold smuggling instances were detected and 540kg of gold was seized. The corresponding figures stood at 638 and 252kg in 2018-19.