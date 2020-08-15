STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hawala money powered smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel: ED

According to ED, the primary purpose of smuggling gold was to compensate for the money that was given by jewellers to keep the hawala network ticking.

Published: 15th August 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money trail behind smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel has found that financing of the illegal activity was done through hawala transactions. ED also found that consignments were sent from Dubai using the address of several persons and on two occasions it was sent by Faisal Fareed of Kaipamangalam.

According to ED, the primary purpose of smuggling gold was to compensate for the money that was given by jewellers to keep the hawala network ticking. ED estimates that huge quantities of gold are supplied to jewellers in exchange for money they give to hawala agents to run the network.

“When someone plans to send money illegally from abroad, they approach the hawala agents there. The hawala agents contact their counterparts here. However, the agents in Kerala find hawala funds through jewellers. It is the jewellers who pay the amount to the agent here. In return, the jewellers are given smuggled gold. Usually, the money collected by jewellers after selling gold without a bill is used for such purpose,” sources said.

For sending Rs 50,000, they use the code ‘50’ omitting the last three zeros. For money above Rs 1 lakh they use the term ‘box.’ If it is Rs 10 lakh, the code will be 10 boxes. There are also reverse hawala transactions taking place when funds are sent abroad from India through illegal channels. The smuggling of foreign currencies from India to foreign countries is a part of reverse hawala. It takes less than an hour to complete the entire hawala transaction.

Meanwhile, ED has found that several persons in Dubai are involved in the case. “The accused persons successfully smuggled gold on 20 occasions. It was during the 21st attempt that the consignment was intercepted.  It was only in 19th and 21st attempts that the address of Faisal Fareed was used for sending gold through diplomatic channel from Dubai. He might have received some money for sending the gold. But it is clear that there is an organised network involving several persons in Dubai behind the smuggling,” an official said.

‘Diplomats may be unaware of smuggling’
The ED suspects that diplomats in the UAE consulate in Thiruvanan-thapuram were not aware of gold smuggling. “They were told that some duty-free goods will be brought via diplomatic baggage for which a small amount was paid to them. We don’t think they knew it was gold in the consignment sent using their addresses. Statements of diplomats are required to know more details,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold smuggling Kerala gold smuggling ED
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp