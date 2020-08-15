Man-eater tiger found dead in Wayanad forest

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man-eater big cat was found dead inside a Wayanad forest on Friday. The 12-year-old male tiger’s carcass was found at Velukolli forest at Kurichyapatti under Chethalayam range in the afternoon.

“The aged and ill tiger was the same one that mauled Shivakumar to death at Kathavakunnu in Kalluvayal forest near Pulpally in June,” said Chethalayam Range Forest Officer (RFO) T Sasikumar. It had also pounced on Sasikumar and watcher Manuel George on August 7 at Pallichira in Pulpally. The duo had a narrow escape from the tiger as they were wearing helmets at the time.

According to South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) P Renjith Kumar, the tiger was identified as the man eater from the images caught on camera earlier. “It had killed many cattle but could not eat them because it had lost its canines earlier. It also had injuries from fights with other tigers,” said the DFO.

The autopsy was conducted by Chief Forest Veterinary Officer Dr Arun Zakariya and the carcass buried. North Wayanad DFO Ramesh Bishnoy, South Wayanad DFO P Renjth Kumar, and staff of Irulam and Pulpally forest offices were present.