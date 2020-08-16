Kerala reports over 1,500 COVID-19 cases, CM, 7 other ministers test negative

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Sunday reported over 1,500 COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day, taking the tally to 44,415 while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and seven of his cabinet colleagues along with top officials tested negative, several of them for the second time.

As many as 53 health workers were among the 1,530 fresh cases, 1,351 of them through contacts, and ten COVID-19 deaths took the toll due to the disease to 156, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a health department release.

Vijayan, Shailaja and others, who went into self- quarantine on Friday after the Malappuram District Collector contracted the virus days after accompanying them to the air crash site there, tested negative for coronavirus, sources in the Chief Minister's office said.

'All of them have been tested negative. However, they all might remain under quarantine for a few more days,' a CMO source said.

Vijayan and three other ministers -- Shailaja, A C Moideen and V S Sunil Kumar -- had tested negative on Friday itself after their samples were screened using antigen test.

Besides the four, Ministers E P Jayarajan, Ramachandran Kadannappaly, K T Jaleel, T P Ramakrishnan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehtha and state police chief Loknath Behera had quarantined themselves after they came in the primary contact list of Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan.

The Collector had come in contact with the Chief Minister, other ministers and senior state government officials when a high-level delegation of them visited the site of Air India Express flight from Dubai at Karipur in Malappuram and the injured at the hospital on August 8.

The Boeing 737 aircraft with 190 people on board had veered off the table top runway and crashed into a valley and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including its two pilots, and injuring over 170 others on August 7.

Giving daily COVID-19 details, Shailaja said 37 of those who tested positive on Sunday came from abroad and 89 from other states.

Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 519 cases, Malappuram 221, Ernakulam 123, Kozhikode 118 and Kottayam 100 positive cases on Sunday, recording three-digit counts among the districts.

Alappuzha and Kollam reported 86 and 81 cases respectively. The total positive cases in the state has risen to 44,415 while the active cases stood at 15,310, the Minister said.

Kerala has been reporting in excess of 1,500 cases since Thursday when it clocked 1,564 cases, followed by 1,569 on Friday, and the highest single day count of 1,608 on Saturday.

Those who succumbed to the virus on Sunday were in the age group of 60-80 with five of them -- all men -- from Kannur, two from Ernakulam and one each from Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, the release said.

It also said 1,099 people were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 28,878.

"At least 1,62,217 people are under observation in the state out of which 13,424 in isolation wards of various hospitals," the release said. The state tested 30,123 samples in the last 24 hours.

As of now, there are 568 hot spots in the state. Among the active cases, the capital district has the highest number of 3,934 cases followed by Malappuram (2,137), Kozhikode (1,503) and Ernakulam (1,371), Alappuzha (1,323) and Kasaragod (971).