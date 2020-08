By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A man who tried to hack his son to death, committed suicide here at Urakam near Cherpu on Sunday.



K. Chandran, 60, who earns a living by climbing coconut trees, was found hanging on a tree near his residence. Following a quarrel with his son Vinod, 26, Chandran had tried to kill his son by hacking him in on Saturday night.

Vinod has been admitted to the medical college hospital in a critical condition. Cherpu police conducted the probe and registered a case.