Sabarimala temple opens for monthly pooja amid coronavirus pandemic

The board has already said devotees will have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates for darshan, when the temple opens for the over two month-long pilgrim season from November 16.

Published: 16th August 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SABARIMALA: The famous Lord Ayyappa temple here opened on Sunday on the eve of the monthly five- day poojas for the Malayalam month of Chingam but the bar on devotees entry will continue as per COVID-19 health protocol.

The temple will remain opentill August 21 and only the usual rituals will be conducted, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill shrine, said.

However, devotees will not be allowed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The TDB, in a release, also said the temple will again open for Onam poojas from August 29 to September 2.

The board has already said devotees coming to the shrine will have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates for darshan, when the temple opens for the over two month-long pilgrim season from November 16.

