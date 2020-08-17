STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19 surge continues in Kerala, 3,138 new cases in two days due to local transmission

Of the 3,138 new cases reported in the past two days, 86% were due to local transmission (2,760). These include 212 cases with unknown sources of infection.

Published: 17th August 2020 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Kerala

Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Blame it on local transmission, it seems the grip of the state government on Covid-19 is slowly slipping out of its hands.

Of the 3,138 new cases reported in the past two days, 86% were due to local transmission (2,760). These include 212 cases with unknown sources of infection.

A total of 17 Covid deaths were reported on Saturday and Sunday alone.

At the same time, for the fourth straight day, the state reported over 1,500 new cases. The active case tally soars past the 15,000-mark with 1,530 new cases reported on Sunday.

The official death tally has crossed the 150-mark with the recording of 10 more deaths on the day. The death tally now stands at 156. There are 15,310 active cases in the state.

“The highest spike in terms of new cases at 1,608 was reported on Saturday. Of the total cases, 1,409 were due to local transmission. On Sunday, 1,351 cases were due to local transmission.The number of health workers getting infected has also been going up in the past two days with 84 being infected and Sunday recording the highest number, at 53,” said an official of the health department.

Meanwhile, the surge in Covid-19 transmission has prompted the state to widen its testing ambit.

As part of the plan, rapid antigen testing will be carried out on those having influenza-like illness (ILI) and asymptomatic people in large community clusters.

The health department has decided to consider as serious ILI among Covid recovered ones. Such people will be subjected to RT-PCR testing. The decision was part of the revised testing strategy released on Saturday. Along with the revised strategy, a new treatment guideline was also released on Saturday.
Roundup

For the 13th consecutive day, the new cases being recorded on a single day crossed the 1,000-mark.

The stats also indicated that a worrying trend prevails in the capital district, as out of the 519 new cases on Sunday, 487 were due to local transmission. On Saturday, out of the 321 cases, 313 were due to local transmission.

The positive cases on Sunday included 126 returnees (37 from abroad and 89 from other states).

On Saturday, the highest single-day spike in new cases was reported (1,608), with most of the cases in Malappuram (362). The contact transmission cases on the day (1,409) are the highest recorded in the state so far.

Community clusters

Rapid antigen testing will be carried out on those having influenza-like illness (ILI) and asymptomatic people in large community clusters.

The health department has decided to consider as serious ILI among Covid recovered ones. Such people will be subjected to RT-PCR testing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kerala Coronavirus Cases
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp