Gold smuggling case: Sivasankar 'fully aware' that Swapna's integrity was 'dubious', says ED

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: M Sivasankar, the former secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was 'fully aware' that the integrity of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, was 'dubious' and had meetings with her in the UAE when the state machinery was in the Gulf country for five days in October 2018 to seek flood relief assistance.

This was stated by P Radhakrishnan, assistant director, Directorate of Enforcement, Kochi, in a four-page submission before the Principal Sessions Court, Ernakulam, Special Court (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), seeking the remand of the accused in the case on Monday.

Swapna also wielded 'considerable influence' in the office of the Chief Minister, the ED submitted before the court.

"On 13-8-2020 (August 13) when (Smt) Swapna Suresh was questioned, she revealed her closeness with the Secretary to the Chief Minister of Kerala. The Secretary was fully aware that her integrity was dubious. This led to a situation for further questioning of (Shri) Sivasankar, the Secretary to the Chief Minister. All these new revelations required more questioning of (Smt) Swapna and the other two accused in the custody of Enforcement Directorate," said the ED assistant director, in his petition filed for the remand of the accused Sarith PS, Swapna and Sandeep Nair, the three key accused in the gold smuggling using the diplomatic channel.

Significantly, Sivasankar has revealed during questioning that Swapna had travelled to the UAE with him. "Further, during April 2018, Swapna had travelled to Oman and met Sivasankar who was on a trip to Oman in the same period and they returned together and this particular trip was coupled with the visit of the Chief Minister of Kerala to the UAE seeking the assistance of Indians there for flood relief in Kerala," said the ED.

ED also said the 'proceeds of the crime' were kept by Swapna in the bank locker jointly opened with a third person 'as per the instruction of Sivasankar'. "An in-depth investigation in this regard is to be conducted," the ED petition said.

Seeking their custody, the ED said, "If these accused are released on bail, they would abscond and also tamper with the evidence in the case."