Inebriated man stabs son to death in Kerala's Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by his inebriated father at their house in Uppupadanna near Payyavur on Saturday.

Police arrested the accused Saji George, 53, who initially claimed that he killed Sharon because he didn’t give food to their pet dog.

However, he later confessed to planning the murder beforehand because he felt Sharon had deliberately pushed him during a scuffle that took place between them a day ago, which made him angry.

The Payyavur police said Saji was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the murder. Though the neighbours rushed Sharon to the hospital, he was declared ‘brought dead’.

As Sharon’s mother Silja works as a nurse in Italy, Saji, his daughter Sharlotte, who is a Plus-II student, and Sharon were the only people in the house at the time of the incident.

According to the neighbours, Saji and Sharon frequently got into brawls as the father had the habit of coming home drunk and beating up his kids everyday.

Saji was produced at the Taliparamba Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and subsequently sent to remand custody.