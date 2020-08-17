STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Inebriated man stabs son to death in Kerala's Kannur

Police arrested the accused Saji George, 53, who initially claimed that he killed Sharon because he didn’t give food to their pet dog.

Published: 17th August 2020 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by his inebriated father at their house in Uppupadanna near Payyavur on Saturday.

Police arrested the accused Saji George, 53, who initially claimed that he killed Sharon because he didn’t give food to their pet dog.

However, he later confessed to planning the murder beforehand because he felt Sharon had deliberately pushed him during a scuffle that took place between them a day ago, which made him angry.

The Payyavur police said Saji was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the murder. Though the neighbours rushed Sharon to the hospital, he was declared ‘brought dead’.

As Sharon’s mother Silja works as a nurse in Italy, Saji, his daughter Sharlotte, who is a Plus-II student, and Sharon were the only people in the house at the time of the incident.

According to the neighbours, Saji and Sharon frequently got into brawls as the father had the habit of coming home drunk and beating up his kids everyday.

Saji was produced at the Taliparamba Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and subsequently sent to remand custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp