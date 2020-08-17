STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Instagram friendship lands Kozhikode student in sexual abuse trap

The Kasaba police have brought the issue to light after the arrest of two youths for having abused a Class IX student sexually.

Published: 17th August 2020 02:00 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: As classrooms have gone digital amid the coronavirus pandemic, the chances of children falling prey to exploitation online too have increased.

The accused became friends with the victim through Instagram and their relationship deepened after she started using a smartphone for virtual classes.

The 14-year-old victim has known the first accused -- Ottapalam native Sharafali (25) -- from March through Instagram.

But their friendship took another shape during June and July when the victim began using her mother’s smartphone to attend virtual classes. She spent hours chatting with Sharafali.

“He promised her that he would marry her and came to Kozhikode to see her with his friend Ragesh (22). The victim, who believed Sharafali’s promise, went to Ernakulam and Perinthalmanna with him in the name of meeting her friends and was abused sexually,” said Kasaba police Sub Inspector V Sijith.

After some days, Sharafali started demanding gold and money from the victim and took some of her ornaments.

“The parents noticed the change in the teenager’s behaviour,” said Circle Inspector N Prajeesh.

“She even displayed suicidal tendencies. The parents engaged their daughter in a frank conversation and she revealed the details. When her parents approached the accused, he threatened to disclose the victim’s photographs. On August 12, the parents raised a complaint with the police.”

The Kasaba police arrested Sharafali and Ragesh from Ottapalam on August 13. The police have warned of a likely increase in cyber crimes, especially targeting children.

When SSLC and Plus Two results were announced, some miscreants edited the web address of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and redirected the results site to a porn site.

