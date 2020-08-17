STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jacobs Engineering Group appointed to submit master plan for industrial cluster in Palakkad

A senior official said that he contract worth Rs 6.78 crore will have a total duration of engagement for 30 months.

Additional Chief Secretary (Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor) Alkesh Kumar Sharma

Additional Chief Secretary (Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor) Alkesh Kumar Sharma (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala leg of the industrial corridor project received a boost with the government appointing a reputed international agency for the preparation of a detailed master plan and preliminary design report for the Smart Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Palakkad.

The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd. (NICDC) has appointed CH2MHills (India) Pvt in consortium with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., formerly CH2M Hill Companies, Ltd. for the preparation of the detailed master plan, preliminary design report for roads & services/utilities and detailed project report for Smart Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Palakkad.

The contract worth Rs 6.78 crore will have a total duration of engagement for 30 months, said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure-Industries), Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor, Kerala.

He said that CH2M HILL is among the world’s leading master planning and infrastructure project management agencies. "They will be involved in the preparation of tender package, selection of contractor, getting various approvals for the project etc. Through this we can ensure quality and timely completion of the project," Sharma said.

The major activities include preparation of detailed master plan along with notification of the final master plan, preliminary design work with 3D model, EIA clearance, tender package & BIM model, selection of contractor along with the approval of GFC drawings and hand-holding assistance. "Master planning activities will be completed within 8 months," he said.

The extension of the Chennai–Bangalore Industrial Corridor Project (CBIC) to Kochi and Coimbatore was approved by National Industrial Corridor Development and  Implementation Trust ( NICDIT) in September last year. "The Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor seeks to optimize the economic and employment potential, stimulating investments in manufacturing, agro-processing, services and export-oriented units. The project also aims to enhance skill development and best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure," a release said here. The length of the corridor in Kerala would be nearly 160 km.

The Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) which will come along the Corridor will boost the manufacturing activities including electronics, IT, biotechnology, life sciences, etc. in the districts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Palakkad.

The Government of Kerala has already approved to develop Palakkad node in Phase-1 where nearly 1800 acres of land is finalised for developing Smart Integrated Manufacturing Cluster, which will act as a hub for setting up major manufacturing units.

"The project will spur growth in MSME as well as supply chain logistics through effective private sector participation acting as spokes for the Palakkad Industrial Investment Area.  It is expected that this project would fetch a total investment of Rs.10,000 crore and direct employment of 22,000 along with indirect employment of 80,000.

The tax revenue to the state is anticipated to the tune of Rs 585 crore per annum. There would be an investment by MSME for the amount of Rs 3000 crore and the revenue from MSME will be about Rs.1400 crore per annum," said Sharma.

