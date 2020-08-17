STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED questions M Sivasankar for five hours

The central agency was particular that it questioned Sivasankar on Saturday as the custody period of the other key accused in the case -- Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Sarith P S -- ends on Monday.

Former IT secretary M Sivasankar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, was questioned for five hours on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail in the gold smuggling via the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The central agency was particular that it questioned Sivasankar on Saturday as the custody period of the other key accused in the case -- Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Sarith P S -- ends on Monday. This is the second time that ED was questioning the senior IAS officer.

Sivasankar arrived at the zonal office in Kochi on Saturday afternoon and was let off by late evening. Sources said the presence of other accused enabled ED to cross-question him to find whether he had any knowledge of the racket’s illegal activities.

Sources said though ED officials had recorded his statement once, he was summoned again for further questioning. Sivasankar would be summoned against if the need arises, said the officials.

Though there is a talk that he will be summoned again on Monday, there was no confirmation on this from the ED sources. Meanwhile, Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep would be presented at the special court for prevention of money laundering at noon on Monday.

The accused were initially sent in ED’s custody for seven days which later was extended by four more days.

On Friday, the court gave an extension of two more days to question the accused.

Sivasankar was earlier questioned by the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Preventive, multiple times.

  • anthony
    All of the central agencies seem to be up against a wall. With so many visits of Sivashankaran to different agencies appears to be the dead end with no trace of his involvement except what we are all increasingly witnessing a trial by the media.
    14 hours ago reply
