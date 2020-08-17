STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gold smuggling case: Under-fire CPM brings out a multi-coloured explanation

The four-page colour pamphlet brought out in the name of the CPM state committee features the pictures of the accused, including Swapna Suresh.

Published: 17th August 2020 01:55 AM

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rare move, the ruling CPM has come out with a pamphlet on the gold smuggling case, in which the party rejected any link between the government and the accused.

The party plans to distribute the brochure in households across the state.

The pamphlet, which lists the state government’s limitations in case, says it had no power on the affairs of the UAE Consulate and also on the airports through which gold is smuggled in.

A brief text on the country’s situation follows. “Over hundred tonnes of gold is smuggled into the country every year and 98 per cent of it is never caught,” it says, adding that the Congress and the BJP governments at Centre had always taken a helpful stand towards the smugglers.

The pamphlet said that the UDF, BJP and a section of the media were on a fake campaign to put the government in the dock. The Centre opted for an NIA probe “also on the basis of the Chief Minister’s written request to the Prime Minister for a comprehensive probe”.

The government took all possible action against chief minister’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar, that too within a minimum time.

A probe by the chief secretary-led committee was ordered against the officer when allegations on his links surfaced.

He was suspended within one hour of receiving the probe report. The booklet did not have any mention on the alleged links of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel with Swapna.

