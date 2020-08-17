Kerala government to pay salary, pension ahead of Onam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Malayalis gearing up to celebrate Onam on August 31, the state government has decided to pay salary and pension in advance this month.

Also, bonus and festival allowance will be given to regular and temporary employees. The salary and pension payments will begin on August 24 and August 20 respectively.

The government has availed of an overdraft of over Rs 2,000 crore to make various payments related to the festival season.

It will pump Rs 3,200 crore as salary and pension and another Rs 1,650 crore as social security pensions hoping to revive the economy that has been pushed to its limits, sources in the Finance Department said. The social security pensions for August and September too will be distributed in advance.

“Advance payment of salary and pension during Onam is nothing new,” said a top officer. But many doubted whether the government would be able to do it this time considering the financial crisis.

“Around Rs 1,200 crore will be spent for Onam kits containing essential items to 88 lakh ration card holders and special kits to the less privileged sections.”

All the payments will be completed before the festival. The government plans to repay the overdraft through market borrowing next month.

In a major relief, the government is getting a fiscal deficit grant from the Centre this year to the tune of around Rs 1,241 crore a month.

Bonus, festival allowance

The bonus will be applicable for regular staff, those in aided educational institutions, full- time contingent employees and other staffers. It will cost the government around Rs 350 crore. Those who draw a salary of up to Rs 27,360 will be eligible for a bonus of Rs 4,000.

Employees who were in service as on March 31 and those who completed six months of continuous service during 2019-20 will be eligible.

They include personal staff of ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, opposition leader and chief whip.

Those who are ineligible for the bonus will be given Rs 2,750 as festival allowance.

They include people who got provisional appointment through the employment exchange, staff of the Sree Chitra Home in Thiruvananthapuram, honorary physicians in government ayurveda colleges, honourary nurses in government hospitals, government pleaders and additional pleaders.

A festival allowance of Rs 1,210 will be given to pollination workers in agriculture department, cattle improvement assistants in dairy development department, public counsels, lifeguards in the tourism department, home guards in the police, voluntary workers in the family planning programme and SC/ST promoters.

A similar allowance will be given to Asha workers, Anganwadi and Balavadi staff, messengers in Mahila Samakhya Society, school councillors under Kishori Shakti Yojana, palliative care nurses and BUDS schools staff.