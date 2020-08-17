Kerala local body polls not to be postponed, will adhere to COVID-19 protocol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The election to local self-governments in the state will be held adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. The local body polls will not be postponed in view of the COVID-19 scenario. However, the date of the election will be finalised only after high-level discussions with the government and various political parties, State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran has said.

He was addressing mediapersons after a meeting with the state health department on the conduct of elections adhering to the COVID-19 protocol here on Monday. In view of the prevailing situation, the protocol will kick in during campaigning also.

According to Bhaskaran, the elections could be conducted without any disruptions complying with all the norms issued by the health department. "A fresh protocol will be prepared by the health department for the election. The commission will conduct the containment activities for the officers who will be deputed for election duties. The health department will engage in creating awareness among the public, political parties and election duty officers," he said.

The elections are due this year in all the local self-governments except Mattannur municipality in Kannur district. The five year administration of the local self-governments will be completed on November 11. "It is the responsibility of the election commission to conduct elections on time. Hence we are going ahead with the elections. However, the date will be decided after weighing all options," Bhaskaran said.

The training for the officers deputed for the polls will begin this month itself as per the guidelines of the health department. Online training will be conducted for master trainers while the other officers will undergo training at block level by forming separate batches with 30 members in each batch. The health department will also assist the commission in the training process.