Kerala's Attappadi reports its first tribal death due to COVID-19, 17 cases so far

Maruthi Amma, 73, of Kulappadi Ooru, died at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital in Malappuram on Saturday evening.

The body of Maruthi Amma being cremated at the Pallur crematorium in Attappadi adhering to Covid-19 protocol. (Photo | EPS)

PALAKKAD: The first tribal death due to Covid-19 has been reported from Attappadi in the district.

Maruthi Amma, 73, of Kulappadi Ooru, died at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital in Malappuram on Saturday evening. The cremation was held at the Pallur crematorium at Attappadi by adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

Dr R Prabhudas, Attappadi health nodal officer, told TNIE that Maruthi, wife of Maruthan of Kulappadi Ooru, first reached the casualty of the Kottathara Tribal Hospital on August 7 after she suffered a paralytic stroke.

Her left side was rendered motionless.

She was then referred to the EMS Hospital at Perinthalmanna for a CT scan and expert treatment. The TrueNat test done on her revealed that she was Covid-19 positive.

Subsequently, her swab samples were sent for RT-PCR test to the Manjeri Medical College, and the test result was positive.Prabhudas said there were no primary contacts.

Even the daughter of Maruthi has tested negative. 

Till date, 17 positive cases have been reported from Attappadi, of which only four are from within Attappadi.

All the remaining had come from other states or from abroad.

Of the four local persons who tested positive in Attappadi, two are tribals.

One is from Kulappadi and the other from Elachivazhi. The two non-tribal persons are from Kerala-Tamil Nadu border at Aankatti.

