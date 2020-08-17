Single day surge of 1,725 COVID-19 cases in Kerala

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala reported the highest single day surge of 1,725 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 46,140 while 13 deaths took the toll to 169.

Health minister K K Shailaja said Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of 461, followed by Malappuram with 306.

Four districts accounted for over 100 cases: Thrissur (156), Alappuzha (139), Palakkad (137) and Ernakulam (129).

The government also confirmed that 13 people, aged between 90 years and seven months were among those who succumbed to the COVID-19 infection onMonday, a release quoting the minister said.

Presently, 15,890 people are under treatment for the infection and 30,029 have recovered,including 1131 who were discharged today.

Of the positive cases, 45 had come from abroad and 75 from other states. While 1,572people had been infected through contact, the source of infection of 75 people was not yet known, the minister said.

As many as 31 health workers are among those infected by the pathogen. About 1.64,029 people are under observation, of whom 1,50,332 are in home/institutional quarantine and 13,697 are under observation in hospitals, including 1455 admitted today.

In the last 24 hours, 26,150 samples have been tested and cumulatively the number is 12,05,759, the bulletin said. There are 571 hot spots as of now.