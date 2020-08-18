1,725 new Covid cases in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six districts in the state recorded more than a hundred cases on Monday. The highest number of cases was reported from Thiruvananthapuram (461), followed by Malappuram (306) and Thrissur (156). Of the total 1,725 cases, 1,572 were local contact cases, which included 94 cases with unknown sources of infection. The positive cases included 120 returnees (45 from abroad and 75 from other states), 31 health workers and two DSC personnel. A total of 1,131 people recovered on the day.