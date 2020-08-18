After Mulanthuruthy, Ernakulam District admin now takes over Poothrikka Jacobite Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the taking over of Mulanthuruthy and Onakkoor Jacobite Churches, the Ernakulam district administration on Tuesday took over the St. Mary's Jacobite Syrian Church, Poothrikka, near Kolenchery in the district following a High Court directive.

However, the proceedings went peacefully here. A team led by Puthencruz CI Sajan Xavier arrived at the church premises around 10 am and informed the church vicar and other devotees about the take over.

Subsequently, the vicar and others assembled at the church, completed the prayers and handed over the key to the police.

The High Court had directed the Ernakulam district collector to take possession of the church and hand over it to the Orthodox faction.

Earlier, on Monday, the authorities took over Mulanthuruthy and Onakkoor churches amidst the protests of the hundreds of believers.

The police completed the action after forcibly removing metropolitans and believers from these churches. Considering this situation, a large posse of police personnel have been deployed in the Kolenchery area.