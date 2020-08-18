STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid scare: Special parole sanctioned for prisoners above 65 years

DUE to a surge in Covid-19 cases in prisons, the government has ordered release of prisoners above 65 years on special parole.

Representational Image.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in prisons, the government has ordered release of prisoners above 65 years on special parole. The decision came after 420 inmates were tested positive for Covid in Poojapura Central Prison. Prisons DGP Rishi Raj Singh said inmates will be released with their relatives after obtaining  a self-bond from them. However, the relaxation will not be extended to those convicted under the UAPA, TADA, POCSO Act etc. The details of the inmates who will get special parole will be conveyed to the health department officials. The government decision is expected to benefit 60 prisoners. 

This is not the first time that the government has allotted special parole for the prisoners. As many as 1,100 prisoners were released on parole in March when the pandemic began spreading in the state. Another 690 under trail prisoners were also released on bail as per the High Court order. The prisoners, who were accused of crimes that could invite less than a seven-year sentence, alone were granted bail. 

The prisons department, in a bid to de-congest jails, had recently requested the government to seek the High Court’s order to grant interim bail to more inmates. The department had already approached the High Court, which in turn sought the government’s opinion before passing the verdict. Officials said they would like to see the government consenting to the court to provide interim bail to the eligible prisoners.


