‘Guruji was a performer and teacher par excellence’: A famous disciple remembers Pandit Jasraj

Pandit Ramesh Narayan By

The world has lost a Maha Guru who was always a source of energy for his disciples. I am yet to come to terms with the news. I came to know about Guruji’s illness two days ago. He was upset after the death of his friend Mukund Lat 12 days ago. I was hopeful of meeting him personally in July but my trip to USA was cancelled due to Covid-19.

There was a plan to celebrate his 90th birthday in New Jersey. We had even arranged a Mandir to organise the function. Guruji was very happy with the online sessions held with students. There were around 200 of them and he gave us instructions to follow. He was an epitome of love. There is no Guru like him who promotes his disciples. He was always ready whenever we sought advice and motivation.

There is no one to replace the Guru who could sing five octaves in full throttle. He was a performer and teacher par excellence, a complete musician. I became his disciple in 1982 in Mumbai and later accompanied him to the Soorya Festival in Thiruvananthapuram in 1987. Guruji first visited the state in the ‘50s and made several visits later to different towns in the state.

The year 1996 is special to me as Guruji came to my house to inaugurate my music school named Moti Ram Narayan Sangeet Vidyalaya. He was very happy as the school has been named after his father. The event was memorable as we could felicitate him in the presence of poet O N V Kurup and filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. I met him last during the Mewati Urja Puraskar ceremony held in Mumbai on his birthday in January this year. He was particular that I should get the award this year.

(As told to Unnikrishnan S)