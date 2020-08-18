Kerala gold smuggling case: ED discovers link between Sivasankar and UAE Consul General

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths probing the money trail in the gold smuggling via diplomatic channels have found the first indication of a direct link between former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar and the UAE Consul General.

The ED submitted on Tuesday that the Consul General directed the representatives of a construction company which undertook work on an apartment complex under the state government's Life Mission project to meet the IAS officer.

The submission was made when the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) considered the bail plea of prime accused Swapna Suresh.

ED Special Prosecutor T A Unnikrishnan submitted before the court that Swapna alone received six per cent commission from the Kochi-based construction company Unitac Builders for getting the Life Mission housing project in Thrissur. The Thrissur project was sponsored by the charity organization Red Crescent through the UAE consulate.

When Unitac representatives met the UAE Consul General, he directed them to meet Sivasankar. Till now, Swapna was considered the sole link between the UAE Consul General and the state government. But, through this statement, the ED has brought out the link between the UAE Consul General and the suspended senior bureaucrat.

The ED submitted that investigation into this aspect was still on. It also claimed that money and gold found in the lockers of Swapna were proceeds of crime from gold smuggling. Further, the agency said Swapna was not financially sound and Sivasankar lent money to her twice. This was also corroborated by the fact that her bank statements showed she could not afford to buy the 120 sovereigns of gold found in the lockers.

In a petition objecting to the bail, the ED claimed Swapna revealed her closeness with Sivasankar, who was the principal secretary to the Chief Minister of Kerala.

"The amount and gold seized from the bank locker of the accused are inconsistent with the statement of the accused. The purpose of operation of the bank locker does not match the contents of the locker. The persons who knowingly assisted her money laundering have to be further examined in detail," stated the report.

On the other hand, Swapna's counsel Geo Paul submitted that cash found in the locker of Swapna was received as commissions, not proceeds of crime. Unitac Builders paid a commission to the Consul General for the Life Mission project and an amount from it was given to Swapna as a gift. She selected the construction company for the project.

Similarly, she received a commission for appointing two agencies for visa stamping, attestation and certificate verification procedure at the Consulate. She also received a commission for selecting a company for interior works of the UAE consulate in Hyderabad.

On this, Judge Kauser Edapagath asked whether anyone gives cash as a gift. The court also asked why the money was kept in a locker instead of depositing in a bank account.

Geo Paul submitted that Swapna never attended an event in which the Chief Minister took part in the UAE. Her purpose for visiting the UAE when the Chief Minister also was there was to settle issues related to the properties of her deceased father. Her father worked at a Sheikh's palace for 34 years.

He said Swapna received 620 sovereigns of gold on her marriage 20 years ago. Now only 120 sovereigns of gold ornaments remain which she kept for her daughter's marriage. She was working in high positions since the age of 19 and her husband also draws more than Rs one lakh as salary.

The ED also submitted the case diary at the court as evidence against the accused found during their probe. The court will give its verdict in the bail petition on Friday.