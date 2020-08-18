Kerala Public Service Commission exam to have major overhaul, will be held in two phases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) is going in for a major overhaul in its examination process. The commission has decided to conduct the examination in two phases. Taking a cue from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), there will be a preliminary screening test and a final examination.

According to PSC chairman, MK Sakeer, the new examination pattern will be implemented from December this year. He said the amendment for the new pattern has come into force on Monday. Sakeer said the new pattern is to reduce the timeframe in the selection process and select meritorious candidates for suitable posts in the government service.

"The new pattern will benefit applicants as the PSC will select 5000 to 10,000 candidates from the preliminary list and they will be allowed to write the main examination. The preliminary test will have a general syllabus while the main examination will focus on the subject which is closely related to the nature of the work they apply for. This new system will also have the PSC publishing the final rank list in two or three months time after the main examinations," Sakeer said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The marks obtained in the preliminary test will only be used for selecting them for the final test. These marks will not be added to the final result of the candidates. This year, the total number of applicants for the PSC examination reached 1.25 crore. The number of applicants has shown a spurt in the last ten years.

Deferred examination from September

The PSC examinations deferred in the wake of the COVID-19 spread and ensuing lockdown will be held from September. "The first online examination will be held on September 12. The other examinations will follow. The PSC will ensure that all the examinations will be conducted adhering to the COVID-19 protocol," he added. The first examination to be held will be for the post of assistant surgeon in government hospitals which is proposed to be held online.

KAS preliminary list on Aug 26

The list of the preliminary examination conducted for the Kerala Administrative Service examinations (KAS) will be published on August 26.

No room for any controversy: Sakeer

Sakeer also responded to the criticism being faced by the PSC in delaying the rank lists for the candidates who are waiting for the appointments. He said there is no room for any controversy.

"We have filled over 10,000 vacancies during the post-COVID outbreak period. Besides, 112 new rank lists have been published after the country announced the lockdown. So we are doing the proceedings as per the rules. We cannot extend the rank lists indefinitely as it will affect the fresh aspirants who are on the lookout for government jobs. So we will start filling the posts based on the vacancies reported by the government," he said.

The PSC had earlier scheduled 26 examinations for 62 posts in government departments in March, April and May. Since the question papers for the deferred examinations were printed before March, the authorities cannot postpone them for too long.