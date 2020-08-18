Parents file police complaint after Malayali nurse found dead in Bengaluru hospital washroom

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The parents of a Malayali nurse who died in a Bengaluru hospital have filed a police complaint. The deceased was identified as Ezhukone Edakkad native Athul Sasidharan. His parents Sasidharan and Valsala Kumari have blamed hospital authorities for his death.

Athul was found dead on Friday in the washroom of the COVID care ICU of Sakra World Hospital at Marathahalli in Bangalore, where he was working for two years. A complaint has been filed with the Marathahalli police.

According to the hospital authorities, Athul was found lying in the washroom after suffering a heart attack. However, his father has alleged that the hospital refused to carry out a post-mortem.

The Indian Nurses Association (INA) Karnataka Chapter also filed a complaint with the local police requesting an inquiry into Athul's death.

Athul's funeral was held at his native place in Kollam.