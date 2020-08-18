Public Works minister calls Sivasankar traitor, Opposition parties demonic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran called the former IT Secretary M Sivasankar a “traitor” for misusing his freedom and the government’s trust in him. The minister said Sivasankar’s removal has set everything right at the Chief Minister’s Office.“The stink in the Chief Minister’s Office stops at Sivasankar. There is no problem beyond that,” the minister told reporters during a news conference in an apparent move to shield Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the gold smuggling scandal.

Livid over dragging the government into the controversy, Sudhakaran said Sivasankar did not deserve any mercy. However, Sudhakaran said there was no proof that Sivasankar was involved in gold smuggling or other crimes though the onus of proof is on Central government. Sudhakaran said the government took action against the former principal secretary to the chief minister for violating the code of conduct of a civil servant and for making wrong appointment. According to him the bureaucrat’s friendship with the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was ‘shameful’.

The minister denied that the government approved a commission `1 crore to Swapna for the construction of apartment under the Life Mission. The minister criticised a section of IAS officers for their questionable behaviour. “In the month of Ramayana, the UDF and the BJP have demonic thoughts while targeting the chief minister. They have the false hope that rumours and personal attacks would bring down the government,” said Sudhakaran.

According to him, Keralites keep their mind and body pure during the holy month by discarding demonic thoughts. The minister did not hide his annoyance over the controversies affecting the government’s chances for a second term. The minister said that the LDF would plan campaigns against the allegation raised by the opposition.

NIA to quiz accused trio again

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will seek the custody of Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the key accused persons in the gold smuggling case, again. The decision was taken after NIA received a report from C-DAC which analysed the mobile phones and laptops of the accused persons. A petition will be filed for the same at the NIA Court in Kochi soon. Earlier, NIA had interrogated them in custody for 11 days.