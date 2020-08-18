Senior scribe N J Nair is dead

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NJ Nair, senior journalist and deputy editor of The Hindu, passed away following a heart attack on Monday morning. He was 59. Nair began his career in The Indian Express and later moved to The Hindu in 1995. He was set to superannuate next year.

Nair was active in his work till Sunday. He developed chest pain in the night and was admitted at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. His body was kept for public homage at his house ‘Vasugopam’ in Kowdiar, and later at the Press Club. Cremation was held at Shanti Kavadom in the afternoon. He is survived by wife Sumam V Kurup and sons Sidharth J Nair (MBA student, Brisbane) and Goutham J Kurup (Test House, Technopark). His parents Narayanan Nair and Saraswathi Amma, died earlier.