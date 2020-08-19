STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Booze parties lead to 49 Covid cases, make this Kerala village a containment zone

The panchayat in Vadakara will test 500 more people from Kuriyadi beach today and tomorrow

Published: 19th August 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Violating quarantine, a few local residents organised booze parties that triggered 49 Covid-19 positive cases within two days at Chorode in Vadakara and the number is increasing. On Monday, 44 people tested positive in the antigen assay test and the rest on Tuesday, turning the entire panchayat into a containment zone. Varayante Valappil at Kuriyadi beach is the epicentre of the virus spread, with most of the cases being reported in wards 17 and 18, both now in critical containment zone. 

On July 19, there was a booze party on the outside lawn of a toddy shop in which a youth who was into his 12th day of quarantine took part. Adjacent to this, another team boozed with an IMFL bottle gifted by an Army man. “Six persons in the first party are among those who tested positive. They had indulged in other liquor parties and visited houses violating Covid guidelines. The youth was the primary contact of a positive case,” says Chorode panchayat Health Inspector Sathirekha. “This is not accidental but something they have asked for,” said P Shaimraj, councillor of ward 17.

According to him, people are reluctant to spill the truth about their contacts as it involves a series of booze parties. “The Army man says he had tested negative in Rajasthan. However, he had used the public toilet in New Delhi airport and tested positive after reaching here,” added the ward councillor.  According to ward 18 councillor Mohammed Iqbal V C, houses are too close on the beach side which caused the rapid virus spread. “The infected include women, children and senior citizens,” he said.

21 among rescuers at Kozhikode airport test Covid positive
Malappuram: As many as 21 persons in Kondotty and nearby areas who were part of the rescue operations following the plane crash at the Kozhikode airport tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days, health department sources said here on Tuesday. They had been under quarantine at various centres since August 7, the day of the accident. They are now under treatment in various hospitals in the district, including the Medical College Hospital, Manjeri. The health department has so far tested samples of 988 people in the area, including those who actively participated in the rescue operations and others who were present at the accident spot. However, only one-third of the test results has come.

“We are yet to receive the test results of many who participated in the rescue operations. They are likely to come in the next two days,” said an official with the department. According to the official, the number of positive cases among the local rescuers will increase once the remaining test results come.  Meanwhile, Kondotty MLA T V Ibrahim began distributing food kits to the families of the rescuers who went into quarantine since the accident. The number of family members will be considered while selecting the size of the food kits,” Ibrahim, who is also under self-isolation for visiting airport and crash site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
containment zone COVID-19
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp