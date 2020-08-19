STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grievously injured jumbo spotted at Attappadi

Mannarkad divisional forest officer (DFO) K K Sunil Kumar told TNIE that the elephant was familiar to Attappadi residents and that it was on the Kerala side of the border till July 22.

The injured elephant spotted at Thoova in Attappadi on Tuesday

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A wild elephant was spotted struggling to drink water from a stream in Thoova near Aanakatti, along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Attappadi, due to a grievously injured lower jaw, on Tuesday.  The locals informed forest officials after noticing water dripping from its mouth. “The jaw was swollen and a nauseating stench was emanating from the wound,” a local said.

Mannarkad divisional forest officer (DFO) KK Sunil Kumar told TNIE that the elephant was familiar to Attappadi residents and that it was on the Kerala side of the border till July 22. Later, it moved to the Tamil Nadu side. According to the DFO, there are no signs of external injuries. However, a swollen jaw resulted in the elephant not being able to eat for many days.

“Tamil Nadu forest officials monitored the elephant for three days before it crossed over to the Kerala side on Monday. The cause of the injury is yet to be known,” he said. It may be recalled that two wild elephants had died in a similar fashion in Mannarkad taluk a few months ago after eating fruits filled with crackers.

