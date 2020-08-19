STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Here's how Wayanad successfully reduced monsoon havoc using micro-rainfall data

This year, Wayanad went for its own model and prepared well in advance which seems to have saved many lives.

Published: 19th August 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

The wood logs accumulated in front of a house during landslide at Mundakai in Wayanad on August 7

The wood logs accumulated in front of a house during landslide at Mundakai in Wayanad on August 7. (Photo | Express)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: For averting annual monsoon calamities in the district, this year Wayanad made use of micro-rainfall data. 

Usually, the district’s rainfall data is recorded by India Meteorological Department (IMD) from four or five centres and then an average is taken. However, this fails to give the rainfall data of specific regions which would be starkly different from one another.

Wayanad went for its own model and prepared well in advance which seems to have saved many lives.

The landslide/flood-prone high range district took readings from 55 local stations, fixed a sealing of 1000 mm rainfall and evacuated people from places which received rain above the mark. 

The proof is that one among the places which received highest rainfall-Mundakai-reported a medium-scale landslide on expected lines on August 7, completely destroying four houses. But there was zero human casualty as hundreds of people in the area were already shifted to safer places. 

​ALSO READ | COVID-19 and monsoon fury double whammy for Kerala vegetable farmers ahead of Onam

"We started recording daily rainfall reading from June itself. There are private plantation estates in many parts of the district having rain gauge meter and this came handy for us. We continuously monitored areas where high rainfall is being received and prepared a vulnerable map in which Padinjarathara, Chooralmala, Mundakai and Periya were on top," said Wayanad district collector Adeela Abdulla.

The district did not take chances and recorded separate readings even from within kilometres to gauge micro-rainfall differences. Readings from Padinjarathara and Padinjarathara dam and from hooralmala, Mundakai, Kalladi, Erumakolli, which are separated by only a few kilometres were taken separately. 

The district soil conservation department played a vital role in compiling this micro-rainfall data. 

"We took more readings from rain-prone areas of Western Ghats bordering Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram. Nine readings were taken from various stations of Meppadi grama panchayat alone. Gauging the locally special rainfall is pertinent as rainfall distribution largely takes place in a non-uniform manner," said district soil conservation officer, PU Das.

'Stream diverted in Mundakai'

Wayanad has obviously learned from the flood fury in the last two years, of which 2019 was fatal, claiming 17 lives at Puthumala. 

"The landslide that happened at Mundakai was not a minor one. Huge debris that accumulated in the local river diverted its path and inundated unexpected places. A nine-member family which
was reluctant to shift out owing to over-confidence had to take shelter upstairs," said ADM, E Muhammed Yusuf. 

Wayanad had opened 80 camps where 4,200 people have been sheltered. Another 11,000 persons were shifted to relatives’ houses. It is learned that the state government has taken note of the successful
Wayanad model in monsoon preparation so that it could be replicated in other districts, especially in high range ones.

Local station-wise data of highest rainfall in Wayanad between June 1-August 10

Padinjarathara--3828 mm

Chooralmala--3571 mm

Periya--2911 mm

Mundakai--2764 mm

Erumakolli--2494 mm

Padinjarathara dam--2315 mm

Kalladi--2306 mm

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wayanad rains Wayanad Monsoon IMD micro-rainfall data
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp