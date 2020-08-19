STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Life Mission flat 2nd Lavalin scam: Benny Behanan

Behanan told TNIE that day by day, more startling revelations in the gold smuggling case are coming out, landing  the Pinarayi Vijayan government in a soup.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Benny Behanan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the LDF government on a sticky wicket in the gold smuggling case, the UDF has decided to intensify its protest and all its feeder organisations have rallied behind the party demanding the resignation of the chief minister. Mahila Congress and UDF’s women committee leaders on Tuesday came out with “charge sheet” against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

As part of turning the screws on the ruling front, especially the CPM, UDF convenor Benny Behanan led a delegation to the flat complex being built at Wadakkanchery  in Thrissur as part of the government’s signature Life Mission  project. It has come to light that Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, had got Rs 1 crore in commission from the contractor for awarding the Rs 20-crore  project sponsored by the UAE Red Crescent. Behanan compared the incomplete flat structure to Pinarayi’s second Lavalin scam.

Behanan told TNIE that day by day, more startling revelations in the gold smuggling case are coming out, landing  the Pinarayi Vijayan government in a soup. On Tuesday, several thousand Mahila Congress and UDF women committee members came out with a charge sheet announcing that Pinarayi has no right to continue in office. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the signature protest by the women leadership. 

“Mahila Congress and UDF woman leaders have been participating in large numbers in bringing out a charge sheet against the Pinarayi Government. To our surprise, it was not only the woman leaders of the Congress and the UDF who had come forward to show their protest against Pinarayi and his government,” said Mahila Congress state president Lathika Subhash.

LDF govt steeped in graft: Chennithala
T’Puram: Following UDF convenor Benny Behanan’s allegation that the Life Mission scam is the second SNC Lavalin of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala too hurled serious allegations at him. Chennithala sought the CM’s clarification on the other top government officials involved in the gold smuggling case other than former principal secretary M Sivasankar.

Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan here on Tuesday, Chennithala said the LDF government stinks and no amount of aromatic oils from all over the world will remove the stench. He said Pinarayi is bound to inform the public about the list of other top government officials allegedly involved in the gold smuggling case. The affidavit filed by ED in the court raises grave charges and media reports on the nexus between the gold smuggling case suspects and the persons involved in Life Mission scam are shocking. The government reeks of rot due to the scams  it has been involved in. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold smuggling case Benny Behanan Life Mission Lavalin scam
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp