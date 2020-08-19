MoU signed between UAE Red Crescent, Life Mission surfaces

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the day when Life Mission CEO UV Jose handed over the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Life Mission and UAE Red Crescent to the Enforcement Directorate in Kochi, it was leaked to the media. As per the MoU, Rs 20 crore was estimated towards the Life Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery which includes a housing complex spending Rs 14.5 crore and a hospital for `5.5 crore.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, UAE Red Crescent Authority general secretary, and U V Jose had signed the seven-page agreement last July. However, the MoU doesn’t say anything about the construction duration contract or the contractor behind it. It is believed that Swapna Suresh, the key suspect in the gold smuggling case, took advantage of these two loopholes. The MoU also states that Unitach was entrusted with the construction work as per the agreement signed between them.

Red Crescent had also declared that it is a non-profit organisation which aims to raise funds for humanitarian work. Ironically, the MoU also states that if there are any issues, then both parties will settle them mutually and there will be freedom to drop the project in case of any issues. However, there is no mention about the financial auditing even though the state government is a party to the project.

It should be recalled that earlier Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala had sought the copy of the MoU only to be turned down. Later, Congress MLA Anil Akkara too had filed an RTI query which had also gone unanswered.