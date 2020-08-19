One can catch COVID-19 through seemingly innocuous ways: Report

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What are the ways in which we can contract the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19?

A recently released report on Infection Source Identification of the Positive Cases - History of Unknown Source of Infection by the state health department has highlighted that there could be many ways for this to happen.

As per the report, one might contract COVID-19 from the most basic reasons like frequent visits to hospitals, trips to an area with community spread, attending funeral or marriage functions to the seemingly innocuous ways like repairing a mobile with bare hands or administering an injection to a patient without wearing gloves.

The report stated that in July, a total of 17,861 cases were reported and, of these, 12,275 were due to local transmission.

Among these, the sources of infection in 1,005 patients couldn't be traced at the time of declaration. But later, a possible linkage was established in 561 cases. However, the sources of infection in 46 patients couldn't be identified and an investigation is in progress to identify the sources of the other 422 cases.

"Analysing the 561 cases, a majority of them (39.9 per cent) were part of clusters. Contact with positive cases or primary contact of positive cases came to 29.4 per cent, hospital-acquired infection cases were 6.4 per cent and those infected from markets were 5.9 per cent. In the case of healthcare workers or hospital staff or frontline workers, 5.2 per cent contracted the infection from their workplace where they would have come in contact with a positive case or asymptomatic case which was not detected," the report said.

Another health department report on 'Keralites Tested Positive outside Kerala' stated that a total of 227 persons were tested at different labs outside the state as on July 31. However, 32 persons could not be traced as they had given incorrect contact details.

"Thus, 195 persons were left. Of them, reports about nine persons from Ernakulam are pending. But the remaining 186 have been traced. Among them, eight persons have probably contracted the infection from Kerala. They are two each from Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad and one each from Kottayam, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kasaragod," the report read.

The maximum number of Keralites who tested positive in other states were from Kottayam (37), followed by Kasaragod (29) and Alappuzha (23).

In a similar report released in July that analysed the cases of Keralities who had tested positive outside Kerala in June, a total of 107 persons were identified.

A study was conducted on 96 people and from that field investigation, it turned out that 90 of them had not contracted the coronavirus from Kerala and six persons might have had a chance of getting infected while in the state.

441 health workers infected, nurses most vulnerable

At the same time, another report regarding positivity rate among health workers rleased by the Public Health Division highlighted that 441 such persons got infected between July 11 and 31.

Those infected were mostly nurses (147), followed by doctors (98) and nursing assistants/hospital attenders (85). The others are paramedical staff (pharmacists/technicians), field staff, ASHA workers, office staff and ambulance drivers.

The report also stated that the high test positivity rate among the health workers is mainly due to mingling with each other and other gaps in the preventive measures, rather than the improper use of PPE kits.

The health workers have been asked to give importance to advisories such as social distancing of two metres, frequent hand washing, wearing of masks, less socialisation, avoiding areas of congregation and others.

The report also came out with the finding that of the total health workers infected, most were from Thiruvananthapuram (30 per cent), followed by Kannur (21 per cent) and Kozhikode (12 per cent). Of the doctors infected, 75.5 per cent were from the government sector and the rest from the private sector.

In the case of nurses, the infection rate is 55.4 per cent and 44.6 per cent respectively. Of the health workers who contracted COVID, 301 were involved in direct patient care, 103 were supportive staff and 37 field staff.

