ED conducts searches on Tablighi Jamaat premises

KOZHIKODE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches on the premises of Tablighi Jama’at (TJ) at two places in Malappuram and one in Kozhikode, as part of the nation-wide search in connection with a money laundering case against Maulana Saad, head of TJ Markaz. ED Kozhikode Sub-Zonal Office coordinated the search here. According to a source, one of the places raided by the ED was at Venniyur in Malappuram, in addition to a Nadapuram native TJ leader’s apartment at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode too being searched.
