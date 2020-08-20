STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling: ED to invoke FEMA against accused

The ED has now registered the case against Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh, Faisal Fareed and Sandeep Nair under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Published: 20th August 2020 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money trail in the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel will also invoke Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) sections against the accused persons. Currently, the ED is probing the money laundering angle based on the preliminary findings of the NIA probe.

The ED has now registered the case against Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh, Faisal Fareed and Sandeep Nair under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “As there has been money transfers from Kerala to the UAE and back through the hawala channel, we will invoke provisions of FEMA against the accused. A huge amount was collected as part of the hawala chain linked with the gold smuggling. The persons who had been sending gold from Dubai were receiving the money through the illegal channel. There is enough evidence to show that the accused persons had violated norms stated in the FEMA. We suspect that illegal transactions of over Rs 100 crore had taken place,” an ED source said.

The ED suspects that a gang under Malappuram native Rameez KT who was the brain behind the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel used the reverse hawala mode to procure the gold. “Usually, the hawala chain is used to send money from abroad to Kerala. In this case, money was sent from Kerala to the UAE which is known as the reverse hawala route. Provisions of FEMA cover offences of hawala transactions,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FEMA Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Sushant Death: Mumbai Police to hand over case to CBI, thanks to SC
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp