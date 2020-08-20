Gold smuggling: ED to invoke FEMA against accused

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money trail in the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel will also invoke Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) sections against the accused persons. Currently, the ED is probing the money laundering angle based on the preliminary findings of the NIA probe.

The ED has now registered the case against Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh, Faisal Fareed and Sandeep Nair under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “As there has been money transfers from Kerala to the UAE and back through the hawala channel, we will invoke provisions of FEMA against the accused. A huge amount was collected as part of the hawala chain linked with the gold smuggling. The persons who had been sending gold from Dubai were receiving the money through the illegal channel. There is enough evidence to show that the accused persons had violated norms stated in the FEMA. We suspect that illegal transactions of over Rs 100 crore had taken place,” an ED source said.

The ED suspects that a gang under Malappuram native Rameez KT who was the brain behind the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel used the reverse hawala mode to procure the gold. “Usually, the hawala chain is used to send money from abroad to Kerala. In this case, money was sent from Kerala to the UAE which is known as the reverse hawala route. Provisions of FEMA cover offences of hawala transactions,” an officer said.