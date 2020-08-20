HC raps Kerala police for lack of professionalism in probing POCSO cases, issues guidelines

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the lack of professionalism in the police investigation into POCSO cases, the Kerala High Court on Thursday decided to issue general guidelines relating to the investigation and trials to protect survivors from secondary victimization and ensure that the justice delivered is effective and meaningful.

When a petition related to POCSO cases came up for hearing, Justice PB Suresh Kumar observed that certain disturbing facts concerning the investigation and trial of such cases had come to his notice. The judge pointed out that the guidelines published by the state government in 2015 in this regard were not available on the public domain even now.

The state legal services authority which was to play a pivotal role in the implementation of the guidelines had not even taken note of the guidelines. In fact, the lack of awareness about the guidelines among the stakeholders was adversely affecting the investigation and trial of the POCSO cases, the court added.

The court also observed that POCSO cases were being investigated by police personnel, who were not informed of the right of the children or trained to deal with the children and members of their family, in a sensitive manner. "Lack of professionalism was writ large in the investigation," observed the court.

The court took note of the fundamental flaws in the investigation such as the non-collection of legal evidence to prove the age of the victims, for want of awareness about the relevance of such evidence.

Besides, evidence was not collected to establish the sexual abuse through behavioural indicators, or to explain the trauma-induced counter-intuitive behaviour of the victim, thereby making the child a witness without credibility. No mechanism was adopted by the investigation offices to cross-check the veracity of the statements including subjecting the children to psychological/psychiatric consultations.