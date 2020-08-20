Kerala landslide: Toll rises to 63 as body of woman recovered, seven still missing

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The rescue team recovered the body of a woman from the landslide-hit Pettimudi on Thursday.

The woman's identity is yet to be ascertained.

The body was recovered from the riverside in Poothakkuzhy, located 14 km away from Pettimudi.

With this, the death toll in the Pettimudi landslide has climbed to 63.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover the bodies of seven others who are still missing.

A team of rescue workers led by NDRF and the Fire and Rescue Services have been on a mission for the past 13 days to find the missing people.

Equipped with earthmovers, concrete cutters, sledgehammers and chainsaws, they have been clearing the debris 11 hours daily, regardless of incessant rain still lashing the area.

Due to inclement weather, the authorities had to temporarily stop search operations using sniffer dogs on Tuesday. However, the help of the dog squad will be sought once the weather improves.

The authorities have also sought the help of local residents who are aware of the location and the river flowing nearby the settlement.

However, the district administration said it hasn't decided to call off search operations. The rescue operations will continue till the last victim is found, it said.